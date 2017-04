We all know by now that Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant. But here’s the interesting part… if you do the math, 12 weeks ago, Jan 28, she won the Australian Open. That means she was pregnant when she won. Fans are going crazy, obviously…

Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant. Not many newborns can claim to have won the Australian Open as an embryo. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam tournament at the Australian Open. And did not drop ONE SET. Let that sink in. — 23RENA (@noelleharmony) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won the Australian open pregnant. Idgaf who you think the greatest athlete ever is. They didn't win a major title pregnant. — Dory (@Dory) April 19, 2017

Via Cosmopolitan