Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars Over Parking Brakes

Tesla announced Thursday it is recalling 53,000 cars from Model S and Model X due to electronic parking brake problems. The company announced the recall through its website, stating the issue “could prevent the parking brake from releasing.” Tesla has noted, however, that it did not consider the problem to be a safety issue, nor has the company reported any accidents or injuries related to the malfunction. This recall affects cars that were built between February 2016 and October 2016.

The company also states on its website, “If you own a Tesla vehicle that was built during this period, we will soon be sending you an official recall notice by mail, which will include information on how to have your parking brakes replaced. In the meantime, it is safe to continue regular use of your vehicle.”

Tesla has spoken out and will be notifying those customers through an e-mail. The company also believes only about 5% of its vehicles have been affected.