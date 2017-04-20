There’s A Casting Call For A New Reality TV Show In Austin

April 20, 2017 5:51 PM By Tanner Kloven
MTV has issued a casting call for a new reality TV show based in Austin, Tx. They’re describing the show as a mix between “The Real World,” “Friends” and “Melrose Place.” There’s not much else know about the show.

However, the casting company has said they’re looking for stories from, “couples, best friends, roommates, families and singles, who are exploring the work world, looking for love, or just trying to figure their lives out.”

Here’s the awesome part, if cast you’d get to live , rent free, in “greatest apartment building” in Austin.

For more information, and where to apply go here.

Via WFAA8

