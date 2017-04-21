A Huge Pop Star Will Be In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’

The new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ already has a star studded cast lined up. Besides the returning cast, the likes of Kurt Russell, and Sylvester Stallone, there’s a big time pop star who is rumored to be in the movie.

Its Miley Cyrus! Shes reportedly going to be voicing the Mainframe, which the Marvel database describes as, “Mainframe is the chief operating system of an entire planet and controls everything from climate to planetary stability.”

She’s reportedly going to be unaccredited, but it looks like Miley Cyrus will now be a part of the Marvel cinematic universe.

Via Cosmopolitan