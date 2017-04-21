Bill Murray is Going to be Releasing a Musiical Album this Summer

Bill Murray definitely likes to keep us on our toes with what he’s doing next.

Later this summer we will be getting not only an album but also a musical tour from acclaimed actor Bill Murray. The actor will also be doing sighting readings of Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway. Bill will be accompanied by acclaimed cellist Jan Vogler. a few of the songs he will be singing are Stephen Foster’s standard “Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair” and parts from West Side Story. He will premier his stage performance “New Worlds” on July 20th at Festival Napa Valley in California.