Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 91st Birthday With 91 Iconic Pictures

Happy 91st birthday to Queen Elizabeth.

In honor of the record-breaking monarch, the Business Journal has put together ninety-one pictures that perfectly represent Queen Elizabeth’s life…one picture for every year she’s been on this Earth.

Now this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this photo gallery. It was actually published last year. However it has been updated to include a picture for 2017. The new picture comes from Easter Sunday. The Queen looks beautiful in a sky blue coat complete with a matching hat adorned with pink flowers.

You can see all the other pictures HERE.

As for the Queen’s birthday celebrations, well, they don’t actually begin until June. However Kensington Palace has probably been planning the event for months. It will called The Trooping of the Colour.

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen @theroyalfamily a very Happy 91st birthday today! The Queen's official celebrations are held on the second Saturday in June and are called The Trooping of the Colour. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are pictured here with The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh in London at her 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

And of course the Royal Family shared a rare picture of the Queen as a baby.

Happy Birthday Her Majesty! As The Queen turns 91 years old today, we wanted to share a rare photograph of Princess Elizabeth (as she was known then) as a young child. The two year old princess is pictured waving from her a carriage as it drives through London in 1928.

Enjoy your day your Majesty.