Dallas Based D-BAT to Expand to China

April 21, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: baseball, China, D-Bat

The Carolton Based company will be opening their batting cages in China.

Most parents with kids playing competitive sports knows about D-Bat but for those who don’t, D- Bat is a local baseball training franchise that sells equipment and has batting cages and coaches to help improve your swing, pitching and catching. “We will basically be somewhat introducing baseball to the youth in China,” D-BAT CEO Cade Griffis said. “I think it is going to open up some doors to other international markets for us.” This will be the company’s first dive into international markets, their first location will be Beijing and followed by Shanghai, Guangazou, and Shenzhen. If this market proves well Griffis said that he would like to expand the company to Taiwan, Korea, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Canada.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live