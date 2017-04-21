Hard Working Farm Kid Gets Rewarded By Dad With Tickets To The Cubs Game

Proof there is crying in baseball.

Imagine you’re 8-years-old. You work hard in school, around the family farm, and at playing baseball. Then dad says he has something he needs you to do that’s going to take all day. Being a special kid, you say yes – before even knowing what you’ll be asked to do. And you say yes cheerfully, because that’s the kind of kid you are. Only instead of baling hay, dad has tickets to a Cubs game. Your first.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

Tissue Time!

It appears after the tweet went viral Cubs pitcher Jon Lester reached out to the family and asked if Kolt and his father would like to sit in his personal seats.

@HannahHimes @Cubs Hey Kolt, I know you guys have tickets but how about you and your dad sit in my personal seats when ya'll come to Wrigley? — Jon Lester (@JLester34) April 20, 2017

They of course accepted:

@JLester34 @Cubs Kolt and Andy said they would LOVE TO and thank you! — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 21, 2017

How cool is that!