Hard Working Farm Kid Gets Rewarded By Dad With Tickets To The Cubs Game

Proof there is crying in baseball.
Imagine you’re 8-years-old. You work hard in school, around the family farm, and at playing baseball. Then dad says he has something he needs you to do that’s going to take all day. Being a special kid, you say yes – before even knowing what you’ll be asked to do. And you say yes cheerfully, because that’s the kind of kid you are. Only instead of baling hay, dad has tickets to a Cubs game. Your first.
Tissue Time!
It appears after the tweet went viral Cubs pitcher Jon Lester reached out to the family and asked if Kolt and his father would like to sit in his personal seats.
They of course accepted:
How cool is that!