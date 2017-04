Kim Kardashian is now selling candles. Not just any candles, prayer candles… These candles put Kim front and center depicted as the Virgin Marry. Needless to say people are not happy with this novelty item. With all her successful businesses its amazing that someone let this get past the concept phase…

@KimKardashian That is the most disrespectful thing i've ever seen. — eclypra (@eclypra) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian So you get mad when ppl disrespect Arminians & their history but you can blatantly disrespect Catholics…? #smh #whatisyoudoing — Marlene Ochoa (@marlenebug) April 20, 2017

@JMurph370 @spicycolleen @KimKardashian It's not just a candle, it's the Virgin Mary. You have to understand that this is very sacred to many people. — Salvin Salim (@Salvin_Salim) April 21, 2017

Via Elite Daily