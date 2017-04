A 54 year old man died after riding thunder mountain back in Febuary.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, the man’s death was listed in a quarterly report on all ride-related injuries and illnesses that is given to the state by all of the major theme parks in Florida.¬†The man had a pre-existing condition and collapsed and died at a hospital after riding the roller coaster. ¬†Disney reported 11 major injuries and illnesses for January through March.