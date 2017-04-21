Motel 6 Is Giving Travelers A Chance To Experience The Wonders Of The U.S.

A lot of Americans haven’t seen much of their homeland.

This study from Motel 6 finds almost half of us have only been to 10 states or fewer out of the 50 states. 25 million Americans have never seen the ocean. One in three Americans has never been to a major city in this country.

Motel 6 is now running a contest to send people to some of the biggest tourist attractions in the country – such as sightseeing in Washington DC, skiing in Salt Lake City or visiting colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. One of those winners gets to travel here to Texas Motor Speedway for one of the big races.

The contest runs from now until May 16th.