Skrillex Pulled Over For Playing Music Too Loud, Handcuffed And Detained To His Own Soundtrack (Video)

Skrillex got some first-hand experience that not everyone enjoys his music.

He was driving his Tesla through Hollywood when a police officer pulled him over for playing his music too loud. Pretty cut and dry situation, until Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, failed to produce any proper identification. This led to the DJ being handcuffed and detained by the officer.

Some fans captured the incident, where Skrillex was handcuffed basically to his own soundtrack.

Skrillex was handcuffed, but released before being taken downtown. He later tweeted about his experience, even directing some towards Elon Musk for making the speakers in the Tesla X “just too fire.”

Leave it to me to play my music "too loud" ..these new demos are 🔥 tho @elonmusk https://t.co/E6vob2j1ir — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) April 20, 2017

.@elonmusk ur system in the tesla model x is just too 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) April 20, 2017

Just to be clear , I got pulled over for playing my music too loud … but handcuffed because I didn't have my ID on me ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) April 20, 2017

Via Billboard