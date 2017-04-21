Starbucks Barista Goes On Amazing Rant Explaining His Hatred For The Unicorn Frappuccino (Video)

If anyone should have a gripe about Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino, it’s definitely the poor baristas who have to make them.

It looks like a complicated enough drink to make on its own, but now since everybody and their mother are trying to order the mango sweetness right after each other it probably gets pretty overwhelming behind the counter.

One particular barista, Braden, has had enough, and posted a hilarious rant explaining why you should stop ordering their Unicorn Frappuccino, if anything for your barista’s sake.

Braden isn’t the only one, however. Plenty of other baristas have stepped from behind their respective espresso machines and have let their vocies be heard in unity against the Unicorn Frappuccino.

@iambburson @Starbucks I relate to this so well 😂😂 today has been one hell of a day for us baristas — Cazsion (@cazsion) April 20, 2017

When you come out of #unicornfrappuccino day looking like #Barista braveheart pic.twitter.com/IjVXyQ6oW2 — Kory K (@kubii14) April 19, 2017

@kbreezin @iambburson @Starbucks YOU HAVE NO IDEA. MY HANDS ARE STAINED PINK. I AM COVERED IN UNICORN BLOOD. AND IM SURE I LOOK INSANE IN 75 DIFFERENT INSTA PIC BACKGROUNDS — Compton (@Comptonasswoo) April 20, 2017

Via BroBible