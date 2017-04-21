The Vanderbilt Football Team Made A Sorority Recruitment Video

April 21, 2017 11:16 AM
Every year sororities spend tons of money on recruitment videos. Back in the fall, a sorority at Arizona State spent a quarter of a million dollars!

But why should sororities have all the fun?

The Vanderbilt football team is getting in on the recruitment action. Basically, they’re just making fun of these videos. There’s even a glitter scene, which you don’t normally see in a football video. There’s twerking, cartwheels, high-fives, and a football field dance party!

Don’t know about you, but we want to play some football for Vanderbilt!

