This Device Can Translate Over 80 Languages In Real Time

April 21, 2017 5:01 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, device, Translator, Travis

Translations apps are super helpful for bridging language barriers, but they’re not always the most accurate or efficient. That’s all changing with ‘Travis,’ the real time translator.

Travis is a pocket sized, gadget that lets you talk to anyone in real time thanks to its auto-speech recognizing software. When online, Travis can translate 80 languages, and 20 when offline.

The device was built by combining the, “best apps for each language” into one device. You can read more about Travis, and the apparent ‘AI’ at the core of what makes it tick here.

Via Mashable

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live