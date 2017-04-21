This Device Can Translate Over 80 Languages In Real Time

Translations apps are super helpful for bridging language barriers, but they’re not always the most accurate or efficient. That’s all changing with ‘Travis,’ the real time translator.

Travis is a pocket sized, gadget that lets you talk to anyone in real time thanks to its auto-speech recognizing software. When online, Travis can translate 80 languages, and 20 when offline.

The device was built by combining the, “best apps for each language” into one device. You can read more about Travis, and the apparent ‘AI’ at the core of what makes it tick here.

Via Mashable