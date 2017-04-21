UT Medical Branch Student Holding “Graduwedding” Ceremony Where She’ll “Marry” Her Medical Degree

All in all, Angie Hamouie is prepared to spend upwards of $3,000 on her “graduwedding” ceremony.

The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston will be graduating in June, and in order to celebrate the lifelong committment to her degree, Angie is bringing out the works. She even created a Knot page for the wedding that reads, “This was such a big deal for her, because it was the culmination of three degrees and nine years of higher education. Her match represented everything she had worked toward. Angie realized this graduation would only happen once in her life. She wondered, why is it that no one really celebrates their graduation? And if she threw a party, how could she convey that this party was a Big Deal?”

Hamouie told the Huffington Post, “I didn’t think folks would take this party seriously because it was ‘only’ a graduation. I wanted to convey that this milestone is a huge deal for me, and I thought the best way to do that would be by pretending to marry my degree.”

Hamouie will be entering the medical world of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

