Video Shows a Semi Truck Dragging a Car and the Driver After Accident

An insane video has surfaced of a car being dragged by a semi truck with the driver still inside following a car accident on a freeway in Southern California. The driver says he is lucky to still be alive. You can see the damage all around the car and how crushed up the car was on the right side upon impact. The video was posted by Brian Stemke who you can hear saying, “They’re dragging the car.” Amazed by what he’s seeing, “They don’t know what’s going on here.”

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol the truck was driving 30 mph northbound in the proper truck lane when it began to move into the left lane. The Maxima, while trying to pass into the left lane also, collided with the truck and became lodged there.

Witnesses said they thought the car had been dragged for miles, but upon further investigation, CHP officials said the Maxima had been dragged for “approximately .7 of a mile.” Fortunately and surprisingly, neither driver needed medical attention.