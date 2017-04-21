Woman Uses Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino to Send Her Husband Some Magical News

It’s no doubt since the debut of Starbucks’ latest creation Wednesday, the Unicorn Frappuccino has quickly become an Instagram-worthy hit. It’s all the rage right now. And now, Unicorn Frappuccinos are being used a new way to spread love and news. An anonymous woman in Arizona stopped at Starbucks on her way to work and thought she’d share some news with husband by asking the barista to write a message on the cup. Of course the barista working, Julie Renee, obliged. She even added hearts around the message. She then tweeted out the photo to express her joy.

A customer ordered this to tell her husband that she's pregnant😭😱❤️ #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/jzN79O7ZdO — ♡Young and in Love♡ (@crabbybutcute) April 19, 2017

Although this story has all the ingredients for a perfect viral storm, it’s surprising no one has thought of it yet. Keep in mind the Unicorn Frappuccino is only available for a limited, so if there’s any news you’d like to break using this delicious creation you might want to plan it soon!