Here’s How You Can Get A $1.00 Sandwich At Jimmy John’s

Leave it to my pal Tiney Ricciardi at GuideLive to uncover some of the most amazing deals around! And this one is a doozy.

Tuesday, May 2nd is “Customer Appreciation Day” at Jimmy John’s (you know: the “freaky fast” guys on those funny commercials?). Participating Jimmy John’s locations (you can check out the list here) are celebrating by selling some of their subs for only $1 on that day between the hours of 4:00pm and 8:00pm.

A few head’s ups, though:

Only in-store: it doesn’t apply to delivery or pick-up.

Sandwiches #1-#6 only (“Slims” and BLT).

For the carb-conscious, you can upgrade to a lettuce wrap (called an “Unwich”).

You might have to pay a little extra for wheat bread.

Only one sandwich at a time…but…you can bring a group to the store; or go through the line as many times as you’d like.

YUM!

Source: GuideLive

