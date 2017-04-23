Kendrick Lamar’s Mom Likes His New Album Just as Much as You

The Grammy winning artist drop his new album “Damn” and the critics are loving it including his most important one.

Kendrick Lamar has been hard at work producing his new album and making sure its perfect. According to producers who worked on the new album they were forced to sleep in studio till it was done. Even Kendrick’s mom could tell that her son put all his dedication into the new album and sent him a page long text praising the new album with emoji’s. She even admitted to missing his set at Coachella last weekend. Lamar took to Twitter to post a screen shot of his moms text. How sweet is she, congratulating her son on his new album.