Tired of lugging your suitcase around? Well, the ‘Travelmate’¬†looks like the ultimate airport companion. It’s a smart suitcase that will follow you through the airport. It can move in 360 degrees, both vertically and horizontally, and has sensors that match your speed and avoid running into things. It’s also got some cool extra features, like USB charging ports, and a GPS tracker. The video above even shows it pushing and carrying other luggage.

Via Mashable