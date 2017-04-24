15 Other Ways To Get Your Unicorn Fix, Now That Frappuccinos Are Gone

Today we said goodbye to a short-lived yet colossal trend in beverage history. Although the Unicorn Frappuccino is no longer available, those smarties at Starbucks have figured out a way to keep the spirit alive with Unicorn Lemonade.

Of course if you’re over the drinking game, there are plenty of other ways to rock your fantasy animal pride. Thanks to all the creative folks on Instagram, we’ve compiled our 15 favorites.

Unicorn Bikinis

Unicorn Candles

HAPPY MONDAY MAGICAL UNICORNS!! 📷: awesome new stockist @the_stationery A post shared by LET'S PUT A BIRD ON IT (@letsputabirdonit) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Unicorn Decor

Cuteness overload right down to the bag for the thank you card arrived and brightened my day…will look perfect in my #lularoom! #whitefauxtaxidermy #lularoe #lularoetulsatime A post shared by Kendall Knight Burleson (@lularoetulsatime) on Sep 12, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

Unicorn Jewelry

Unicorn Dog Costumes

Unicorn Tattoos

Lil unicorn action today on Jennarose. Thanks for coming through. See! I don't always tattoo dark guy stuff! #bodiesbylally #jlallyart A post shared by John Lally (@jlallyart) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Unicorn Pinatas

So alot of you guys have been asking when these will be available, well…they are officially up right now!!🦄🦄🦄 I use them in my office but I'd love to see how you guys decorate nurseries, rooms, parties, etc. #unicorn #unicorndecor A post shared by Balloon and Paper (@balloonandpaper) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

Unicorn Pillows

Do You believe? 🌸🦄 #unicorn#unicorns#pillow#pillows#pastel#pastelove#pink#babyblue#roses#room#bedroom#zohan#prints#shop#online A post shared by Stand out from the crowd! 💗💎 (@zo_han) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Unicorn Cupcakes

More Unicorn Cupcakes this week!! #unicorncupcakes #colourpop #buttercream #lovelauralane #cupcakes #cake #unicorn A post shared by Laura Lane (@lovelauralane) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Unicorn Hair

Super pretty for festival season 😍 @chelraerae 🌈 grab your own unicorn mane at www.trippyco.com 🦄✨ A post shared by Trippy Co. Hair (@trippycohair) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Unicorn Eye Make-Up

🦄Unicorn horn liner 🦄💄 #unicornmakeup #unicorn #makeup #maquillaje #tendencia A post shared by mimelena.com (@mimelena.com_) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Unicorn Lips

Unicorn Nails

Unicorn Purses

Unicorn Shoes

Euh Vans je vous kiffe 😂 Bon y a que des tailles pour enfants, ils se sont pas dis que je passerai Dans le coin Et que je serai complètement capable d'assumer ça 😜#unicornshoes #vans #fridaynight A post shared by Eimadolly (@eimadolly) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.