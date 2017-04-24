15 Other Ways To Get Your Unicorn Fix, Now That Frappuccinos Are Gone

April 24, 2017 9:39 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Beauty, Costumes, hair, Make-up, nails, pets, Unicorn Frappuccino, unicorns

Today we said goodbye to a short-lived yet colossal trend in beverage history. Although the Unicorn Frappuccino is no longer available, those smarties at Starbucks have figured out a way to keep the spirit alive with Unicorn Lemonade.

Of course if you’re over the drinking game, there are plenty of other ways to rock your fantasy animal pride. Thanks to all the creative folks on Instagram, we’ve compiled our 15 favorites.

Unicorn Bikinis

Unicorn Candles

Unicorn Decor

Unicorn Jewelry

Unicorn Dog Costumes

Unicorn Tattoos

Unicorn Pinatas

Unicorn Pillows

Unicorn Cupcakes

Unicorn Hair

Unicorn Eye Make-Up

Unicorn Lips

Unicorn Nails

Unicorn Purses

Unicorn Shoes

