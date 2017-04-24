Canine Corner: Libby

Meet Libby. She was found stray and very pregnant and brought to a local shelter. She had her babies, nursed them and now that they’ve all been adopted, she is ready to find her forever home!

Libby is a 3-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever mix and weighs about 55 lbs. Libby is the sweetest girl you will ever meet. Her favorite things to do are: hang around with her friends (four dogs and a cat), be around people, and eat. She is amazing with kids of all ages.

Libby has been spayed, micro-chipped, current on vaccines, and she tested negative for heart worms. All that’s missing is a family to call her own!

See Libby in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

