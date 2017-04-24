Canine Corner: Libby

April 24, 2017 6:44 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Canine Corner, dogs, Legacy Humane Society, lhs, Libby, puppies, Rescue, Shelter

Meet Libby.  She was found stray and very pregnant and brought to a local shelter. She had her babies, nursed them and now that they’ve all been adopted, she is ready to find her forever home!

libby Canine Corner: Libby

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Libby is a 3-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever mix and weighs about 55 lbs. Libby is the sweetest girl you will ever meet. Her favorite things to do are: hang around with her friends (four dogs and a cat), be around people, and eat. She is amazing with kids of all ages.

libby3 Canine Corner: Libby

(Courtesy of Legacy Hume Society)

libby4 Canine Corner: Libby

(Courtesy of Legacy Hume Society)

Libby has been spayed, micro-chipped, current on vaccines, and she tested negative  for heart worms. All that’s missing is a family to call her own!

libby2 Canine Corner: Libby

(Courtesy of Legacy Hume Society)

See Libby in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Buster HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live