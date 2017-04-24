Ed Sheeran Planning On “Taking A Break” From Music After Current Tour; Wants To Live A “More Normal Life”

Ed Sheeran’s album Divide has conquered the charts both domestically and overseas, with over a million sales in the UK, and 13 weeks spent atop the charts with “Shape of You.” Despite the success, however, Sheeran is planning to take a break from music after his current tour wraps up, and a source close to the singer feels he could quit music altogether.

The source told the Daily Star, “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

Sheeran has recently spoken about his desire to get married and start a married, and the source confirmed he would absolutely put his wife and kids ahead of his music career in every aspect. “When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it.”

Sheeran has been dating his high school sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn for the last two years.

Via NME