Everybody is Loving this Classy Bow Tie Wearing Dog sitting on a Delta Flight

Don’t you wish you got to sit on a flight next to this cute dog.

Mark Halperin an NBC analyst had the pleasure of getting to sit next to this bow tie wearing dog on a Delta flight. Though awesome it would be to sit net to a dog on a flight, it turns out the dog is an emotional support animal and was sat separately from his owner. Halperin was seated late for the flight and was unaware of the dogs status at first. He then offered to switch seats with the dogs owner after take off. Everyone on twitter was who saw Halperins post couldn’t stop loving how cute the dog is.