Frito-Lay Issues Recall Of Various Potato Chips Due To Presence Of Salmonella

A potential presence of Salmonella has forced the Plano-based Frito-Lay to issue a recall on several of its products.
The recall includes Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips after the supplier issued a recall of the seasoning blend, including the jalapeno blend, that potentially could contain Salmonella. While Salmonella was not found in the seasonings supplied to Frito-Lay, they decided to issue a recall out of caution.
The following products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package have bene recalled:
- Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
- Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
The following multipack products that have a “use by” date of JUN 20, as well as a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 have also been recalled:
- 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
- 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
- 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray
- 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
- 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box
The FDA advises customers who have purchased these products not to consume them. Anyone with more questions or seeking more information can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit http://www.jalapenochiprecall.com.
