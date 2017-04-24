Frito-Lay Issues Recall Of Various Potato Chips Due To Presence Of Salmonella

April 24, 2017 6:25 AM
A potential presence of Salmonella has forced the Plano-based Frito-Lay to issue a recall on several of its products.

The recall includes Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips after the supplier issued a recall of the seasoning blend, including the jalapeno blend, that potentially could contain Salmonella.  While Salmonella was not found in the seasonings supplied to Frito-Lay, they decided to issue a recall out of caution.

The following products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package have bene recalled:

  • Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
  • Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

The following multipack products that have a “use by” date of JUN 20, as well as a  “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 have also been recalled:

  • 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
  • 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
  • 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray
  • 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
  • 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

The FDA advises customers who have purchased these products not to consume them.  Anyone with more questions or seeking more information can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393  from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit http://www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

