People have always wondered how the big celebs live while at Coachella. If you want a good idea just look at Lady Gaga’s crazy desert crib.

Thank you @airbnb 🏠 for my desert home. A wonderful gift! A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

She stayed in a $12 million rental, courtesy of Airbnb surprisingly enough, in Rancho Mirage. The place has 7 bath and 5 bedroom, 9,500 square feet total, pool and spa, and 3 fire pits!

Via TMZ