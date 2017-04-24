Justin Bieber Shares Side-By-Side Photo On Instagram Of 2014 DUI Arrest: “I’m Not Exactly Where I Am, But Thank God I’m Not Where I Used To Be”

April 24, 2017 8:36 AM
While The Biebs’ activity on Instagram has been off and on as of late, he recently shared a picture that included some pretty deep thought from the 24-year-old.

The photo shows a current selfie from Bieber, side-to-side with the mugshot from his 2014 DUI arrest.  Bieber captioned the photo: “I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?”

Bieber was arrested shortly after 4am in Miami after he was caught drag racing.  He failed a field sobriety test, and although his blood alcohol level was below the limit, a test revealed Xanax and marijuana in his system.

Later that year, Bieber released his fourth album Purpose, which went on to break multiple records, including becoming the third-best selling album of 2015.

Via E!

