Kendrick Lamar Announced His ‘DAMN.’ Tour

It’s still very early, but it’s safe to assume Kendrick Lamar’s new album, ‘DAMN.’, will be one of, if not the, best album of the year.
Following an amazing performance at Coachella, Kendrick has announced a new tour. Tickets are already selling out so get them soon. Here are the dates and venues:
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infitinite Energy Arena
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/26 – Aurburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Aurburn Hills
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Via UPROXX