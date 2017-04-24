Kendrick Lamar Announced His ‘DAMN.’ Tour

It’s still very early, but it’s safe to assume Kendrick Lamar’s new album, ‘DAMN.’, will be one of, if not the, best album of the year.

Following an amazing performance at Coachella, Kendrick has announced a new tour. Tickets are already selling out so get them soon. Here are the dates and venues:

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infitinite Energy Arena

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

07/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/26 – Aurburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Aurburn Hills

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Via UPROXX