A Texas music museum bill has been approved by the state Senate.

The museum is set to be built near the state capitol in Austin. Since the museum will be funded through a foundation it won’t cost tax payers any money and will actually bring money into the state. Sen. Kirk Watson the author of the bill,┬ásaid that, without the museum, guitars and other memorabilia from Texas legends like Willie Nelson and George Strait might go to museums in Nashville, Tennessee, or elsewhere.