There’s Unicorn Lemonade Now…

Unicorn frapp, unicorn nails, and now unicorn lemonade. This is the year of the unicorn. The lemonade is made one of two ways. One is lemonade with a raspberry pump and blue powder on the bottom and pink powder on top, while the other recipe is lemonade with blue powder on the bottom and passion tea on top.

This honestly isn’t nearly as bad as the frapp, but we probably should get over this unicorn obsession before it invades our food.

Pink and Blue powder mixed with lemonade 😍💗😂😂 #tobeapartner #unicornlemonade #imobsessed A post shared by Cera Michelle (@i_never_actually) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Via Cosmopolitan