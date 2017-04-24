There’s Unicorn Lemonade Now…

Unicorn frapp, unicorn nails, and now unicorn lemonade. This is the year of the unicorn. The lemonade is made one of two ways. One is lemonade with a raspberry pump and blue powder on the bottom and pink powder on top, while the other recipe is lemonade with blue powder on the bottom and passion tea on top.
And here is my spin on the unicorn frapp. So this is a venti lemonade mixed with 7 shakes of the blue powder and raspberry syrup (6 pumps). Then once in the cup, sprinkle the pink powder on top and gently stir to make the color descend. It's a bit sour (tastes like a liquid sour patch kid) but it's not bad. LOVES IT!!! #unicornlemonade 🦄🍋🦄🍋🦄🍋 #Starbucks
This honestly isn’t nearly as bad as the frapp, but we probably should get over this unicorn obsession before it invades our food.
