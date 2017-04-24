This Guy Made A Fake Terror Threat To Get Out Of A Vacation With His Girlfriend

April 24, 2017 3:27 PM By Tanner Kloven
Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna was deep in a marital affair, when said woman wanted to take things to the next level. He promised her a romantic vacation, but had no intention of going. So, he came up with probably the worst way of getting out of his trip.

The guy made a fake ticket for his girlfriend. Then he created a fake alias and emailed airport authorities. posing as a woman who “overheard” six men talking about a hijacking.

Authorities tracked his ip address and arrested him. Apparently he’s got a habit for cyber crimes… and cheating on his wife. Krishna is currently facing 5 years in prison if convicted.

