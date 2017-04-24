Who Has The Best Tacos In DFW? Find Out Here

Hungry for tacos?

We have found the list of the best tacos in DFW and where to order them.

Our mouth are watering already.

Chile Relleno at Taqueria Burritos Locos (416 W. Northwest Hwy, Grapevine)

Crispy Taco at Gonzalez Restaurant (367 W. Jefferson Blvd)

Chicken Ting at El Taco del Rincon de Villa ( 6867 Greenville Ave)

Pato at the Revolver Taco Lounge (2822 W. Seventh, Fort Worth)

Taco al Pastor a la Tuma at Urban Taco (3411 McKinney Ave)

Taco Ahogado De Birria at Los Torres Taqueria (1322 W. Clarendon Dr)

Costilla en Salsa Roja at Tortilleria La Sabrocita (201 Dallas Dr, Denton)

Brisket at Mesero (2822 N. Henderson Ave)

Jose’s Taco at El Come Taco (2513 N. Fitzhugh Ave)

For the complete list visit Texas Monthly at Best Tacos in Fort Worth and Best Tacos in The Best Tacos In Dallas