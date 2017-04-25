Barbed Wire Eyebrows Are The New Thing

new brow trend #barbedwirebrows ⛓ hashtag it, wear it, tag me in it 😩👏🏼 i'm just kidding lol, but i'm living for these editorial trends, ofcourse they're not everyday but they're super fun to try out. this ones inspired by @athenapaginton 👁 products listed below: __ EYES a. @muacosmetics Iridescent Gold Highlighter b. @mehronuk Concealer Pro Wheel Brown shade for freckles c. @nyxcosmetics_uk Vinyl Liquid Liner for Barbed Wire e. @maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara __ BROWS a. glue stick!

