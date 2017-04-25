Barbed Wire Eyebrows Are The New Thing

It seems like there’s a new and strange brow trend everyday. Well, today’s new trend is the ‘Barb Wire’ eyebrow. There’s a growing group of people who are kind of fed up with all these strange brow trends, but the train doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon…
new brow trend #barbedwirebrows ⛓ hashtag it, wear it, tag me in it 😩👏🏼 i'm just kidding lol, but i'm living for these editorial trends, ofcourse they're not everyday but they're super fun to try out. this ones inspired by @athenapaginton 👁 products listed below: __ EYES a. @muacosmetics Iridescent Gold Highlighter b. @mehronuk Concealer Pro Wheel Brown shade for freckles c. @nyxcosmetics_uk Vinyl Liquid Liner for Barbed Wire e. @maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara __ BROWS a. glue stick!
What do you guys think of the barbed wire brow?? Better or worse or just as amazing as the #featherbrows?? I love doing looks like this, it's so fun😊💕 Products used Brows: gluestick and moisturizer Eyes: @smashboxcosmetics covershot palette in Golden Hour Freckles: @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pen in universal light Inspired by the amazing @jeanxfoxx and @athenapaginton
