Barbed Wire Eyebrows Are The New Thing

April 25, 2017 5:56 PM By Tanner Kloven
Barbed wire brow

A post shared by @athenapaginton on

It seems like there’s a new and strange brow trend everyday. Well, today’s new trend is the ‘Barb Wire’ eyebrow. There’s a growing group of people who are kind of fed up with all these strange brow trends, but the train doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon…

Via Mashable

