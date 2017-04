We have to admit, this photo had us stumped for a while. This is surely a brain teaser. A sneaky serpent has disguised itself so well as it tries to avoid prying eyes and lies in wait for its prey. It’s a Copperhead snake, which is venomous, is lurking somewhere in this image. The photo has been shared hundreds of times on Twitter.

Imagine you walking on this very trail. Would you be able to spot your enemy before it spots you?

Check it out below!

Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017

If y'all haven't found it yet… Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! ☺️🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017