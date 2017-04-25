DeMarcus Ware Signs One-Day Contract And Retires As A Dallas Cowboy

April 25, 2017 5:01 AM
Filed Under: contract, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Ware, DFW, football, Jerry Jones, local, retire, Sports

DeMarcus Ware spent nine seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Broncos, where he won his first and only Super Bowl championship in 2016.

A few weeks ago, the 9x Pro Bowler announced his intention to retire, and Ware made a lasting impression by signing a one-day contract with the team he spent the majority of his career with and retired as a member of the Cowboys once again.

Before announcing his retirement, the 35-year-old considered continuing his playing career, but ultimately decided against it.  He said, “I sat back and contemplated to myself and said ‘Do I really want to put the pads back on?’  Because I feel like this game is about passion.  You can always have the passion for the game, but your body — having great health after football was more important to me when I started thinking about my little 6-year-old son that’s here now and my little 9-year-old daughter.”

Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 out of Troy University.

