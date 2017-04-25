Ed Sheeran Responds To Rumors About A Potential Hiatus From Music: “Das Bollocks”

It doesn’t appear that Ed Sheeran is going away any time soon.

Rumors began flying yesterday that the singer was set to take a hiatus after his current tour, in order to live a “more normal life.”

Sheeran quickly shot down those rumors with a simple tweet:

A source close to the singer said that Sheeran’s desire to marry and start a family would come before continuing his music career, and that Sheeran has “achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”