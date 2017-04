Ed Sheeran Responds To Rumors About A Potential Hiatus From Music: “Das Bollocks”

It doesn’t appear that Ed Sheeran is going away any time soon.

Rumors began flying yesterday that the singer was set to take a hiatus after his current tour, in order to live a “more normal life.”

Sheeran quickly shot down those rumors with a simple tweet:

A source close to the singer said that Sheeran’s desire to marry and start a family would come before continuing his music career, and that Sheeran has “achieved everything there is to achieve in music. ┬áHe absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”