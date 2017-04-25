Ed Sheeran Responds To Rumors About A Potential Hiatus From Music: “Das Bollocks”

April 25, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: castle on the hilll, das bollocks, ed sheeran, family, Hiatus, rumors, shape of you

It doesn’t appear that Ed Sheeran is going away any time soon.

Rumors began flying yesterday that the singer was set to take a hiatus after his current tour, in order to live a “more normal life.”

Sheeran quickly shot down those rumors with a simple tweet:

A source close to the singer said that Sheeran’s desire to marry and start a family would come before continuing his music career, and that Sheeran has “achieved everything there is to achieve in music.  He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live