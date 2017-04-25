Man Jumps off Roof to Escape Leopard Attack in Terrifying Video

This forest ranger sure went through a heck of a scare! According to a report by India Express, wild animals such as this leopard aren’t uncommon to roaming villages. There were reports that a leopard had been wandering the Kuruli Village, and a brave forest ranger decided to do something about it. The leopard somehow ended up inside a building and forest rangers devised a plan to trap it when it emerged on the roof. The plan quickly took a turn and resulted in the ranger jumping off the roof and a crazy stunt. Luckily, he is okay and the leopard has been captured. It took a total of 12 hours. The animal managed to injure three people including the ranger but is also okay and being sent to a local zoo nearby.