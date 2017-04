Get Your Fake Muddy Jeans From Nordstroms & Complete Your Fake Persona! https://t.co/HTN5vdKTsf pic.twitter.com/xztgjbMhkT — LookMaNoHands (@SylenceDogood) April 25, 2017

First people paid too much money for jeans with holes in them, it makes sense that the next logical step would be jeans that are already dirty. The big question is, will this trend actually catch on or will people realize that $425 is a little much for a pair of fake dirty jeans.