Ryan Reynolds Finally Responds To Fan Who Got His Name Tattooed On His Butt

About a month ago, an 18-year-old Deadpool fan showed his ultimate loyalty by getting Ryan Reynolds’ name tattooed on his butt.

Dustin told the HuffPost, “As someone who’s interested in pursuing acting as a career, Ryan Reynolds happens to be quite the inspiration of mine. I think he’s an incredibly versatile and well-rounded actor and I hope I can get to that point one day as well. Not to mention, he’s just a great dude; he’s selfless, passionate, and hilarious.”

Well Reynolds finally saw the tweet with the tattoo, and responded in the most Ryan Reynolds-way possible.

Oh god. Oh. Dear. God. What have you done!? Thankfully, all the letters in my name are silent. https://t.co/Tf1E6BfBcC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2017

And if you think Dustin has any regrets about the tat, rest assured he does not.

why did you get ryan reynolds tattooed on your ass — tf u mean why https://t.co/dvZlUwKYwR — dustin (@poolspidey) April 21, 2017

try and tell me there was a better way to capture his persona https://t.co/hUz5vKbWF4 — dustin (@poolspidey) April 21, 2017

Via HuffPost