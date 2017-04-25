Ryan Reynolds Finally Responds To Fan Who Got His Name Tattooed On His Butt

April 25, 2017 8:10 AM
About a month ago, an 18-year-old Deadpool fan showed his ultimate loyalty by getting Ryan Reynolds’ name tattooed on his butt.

Dustin told the HuffPost, “As someone who’s interested in pursuing acting as a career, Ryan Reynolds happens to be quite the inspiration of mine.  I think he’s an incredibly versatile and well-rounded actor and I hope I can get to that point one day as well.  Not to mention, he’s just a great dude; he’s selfless, passionate, and hilarious.”

Well Reynolds finally saw the tweet with the tattoo, and responded in the most Ryan Reynolds-way possible.

And if you think Dustin has any regrets about the tat, rest assured he does not.

Via HuffPost

