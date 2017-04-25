Starbucks’ Baristas Are Making Unofficial Unicorn Lemonades

Didn’t get enough of the Unicorn Frappuccino as Starbucks? Well, it looks like the unicorn craze isn’t ending anytime soon.
Various Starbucks all over the country have been popping up with the Unicorn Lemonade. Now this drink is completely unofficial and strictly a concoction of the barista. There isn’t an official recipe, however, one barista was willing to share hers on Instagram…a Venti Lemonade with seven shakes of the blue powder and six pumps of the raspberry syrup, then sprinkle a little pink powder on top and gently stir.
And here is my spin on the unicorn frapp. So this is a venti lemonade mixed with 7 shakes of the blue powder and raspberry syrup (6 pumps). Then once in the cup, sprinkle the pink powder on top and gently stir to make the color descend. It's a bit sour (tastes like a liquid sour patch kid) but it's not bad. LOVES IT!!! #unicornlemonade 🦄🍋🦄🍋🦄🍋 #Starbucks
Call us crazy, but the Unicorn Lemonade sounds way better than the Unicorn Frappuccino. Lemonade seems to be the right vessel for the unicorn’s super sour flavors.