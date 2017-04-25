The Latest Fashion Trend…Glitter Boobs

What is it about glitter? You just want to put it everywhere.

Well, the glitter trend has made it’s way out of the strip club and into Coachella. Allow us to introduce you to #GlitterBoobs.

This latest fashion trend is exactly what it sounds like too. Instead of wearing a shirt, you simply stick on a lot of glitter to cover up your naughty bits. And really anything sparkly goes…jewels…pearls…sequins. Plus the more you wear, the better the look!

✨GOALS✨ @elliehawkinss looking AMAZING in our SILVER GLITTER + ICE QUEEN FACE JEWELS!!! 💥 Link in bio!!! STOCK IS RUNNING LOW!! ✨#glitterboobs A post shared by THE GYPSY SHRINE (@thegypsyshrine) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

@thegypsyshrine give me life 😍😍😍 major inspo ✨💎 #thegypsyshrine #glittergasm #glitterbomb #glitterboobs A post shared by Amb MUA (@ambmua) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Wowsers! Just watched the Veronicas perform at the Arias. Ummm…body paint glitter tops!!! What.. Wow #glitterboobs A post shared by Marianne Randall (@mazzle_razzle_dazzle_zazzle) on Nov 23, 2016 at 1:43am PST

While this might be a good look for a concert or festival, it’s probably not a great idea to try this one out at work.