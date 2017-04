The Top 5 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Will Make $2.5 Million Per Episode

The cast of ‘Friend’s’ shocked everyone when they reportedly made a cool $1 million per episode, but it looks like the ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast is about to blow them out of the water.¬†Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Danish co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) have all signed contracts that payout 890,000 euros per episode for season 7 and 8.

It doesn’t stop there, through some strange ‘complex bonus clauses’ the cast will be able to earn up to 2 million euros, that’s around $2.5 million… per episode…

Via Metro