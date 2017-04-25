The Top 5 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Will Make $2.5 Million Per Episode

April 25, 2017 4:12 PM By Tanner Kloven
The cast of ‘Friend’s’ shocked everyone when they reportedly made a cool $1 million per episode, but it looks like the ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast is about to blow them out of the water. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Danish co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) have all signed contracts that payout 890,000 euros per episode for season 7 and 8.

It doesn’t stop there, through some strange ‘complex bonus clauses’ the cast will be able to earn up to 2 million euros, that’s around $2.5 million… per episode…

Via Metro

