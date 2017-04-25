Top Five Things Mothers Want For Mother’s Day

April 25, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: gift, Mom, mother’s days gift, Mothers Day, What do moms want

Mother’s Day is coming up and since over 70% of us are planning to buy a gift and we’re spending on average $58 here’s a list of what your mom wants. Mom’s voted on items they wanted this year and here are the top five.

 

1. Flowers.

You may think this is boring but 48% of moms want flowers.

 

2. Dinner at a nice restaurant.

43% voted for this.

 

3. A gift card.

41% were on board with this but take that extra step and put it in a card. Don’t just hand it to her.

 

4. Jewelry.

28% want some form of jewelry this year.

 

5. Beauty products.

27% of moms want this. Just make sure it is something she will wear.

