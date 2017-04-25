Topshop Selling $100 Plastic Jeans That Are Completely See-Through

April 25, 2017 5:28 AM
Topshop describes their latest fashion venture as an attempt to “think outside the box.”  They wanted to get people talking, and create something “ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party.”

They definitely did something like that.

Topshop recently introduced their brand new 100% polyurethane jeans, meaning these $100 pants are COMPLETELY see-through.

Don’t worry though, the pants are totally machine-washable, because that’s biggest concern someone should have when considering buying plastic, see-through jeans.  Since they’re plastic, one would think you could just wipe them with a damp rag or sponge and that would do the trick.  They can’t be that comfortable either, right?

Via Glamour

