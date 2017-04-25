Topshop Selling $100 Plastic Jeans That Are Completely See-Through

Topshop describes their latest fashion venture as an attempt to “think outside the box.” They wanted to get people talking, and create something “ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party.”

They definitely did something like that.

Topshop recently introduced their brand new 100% polyurethane jeans, meaning these $100 pants are COMPLETELY see-through.

CLEAR PLASTIC JEANS ARE YOU FEELING OKAY TOPSHOP? pic.twitter.com/fRQcrhil70 — Angela (@theawkwardblog) April 21, 2017

Don’t worry though, the pants are totally machine-washable, because that’s biggest concern someone should have when considering buying plastic, see-through jeans. Since they’re plastic, one would think you could just wipe them with a damp rag or sponge and that would do the trick. They can’t be that comfortable either, right?

Via Glamour