Universal Developing Madonna Biopic Based On Singer’s Early Years In New York

Universal recently purchased the rights to an award-winning screenplay based on Madonna’s early years as a recording artist living in New York City.

Titled Blonde Ambition, Elyse Hollander wrote the Black List-winning screenplay will focus on Madonna’s life in the early Eighties as she worked on her debut album, as well as the balancing act between her love life and rapid growth in fame.

Whether Madonna is involved or not is unknown at this time, but she does have a small connection to the film already. Brett Ratner, who directed her video for “Beautiful Stranger” in 1999 is attached as one of the producers. It is also unknown, at this time, if Universal has secured the rights to some of Madonna’s early hits, including “Holiday,” “Lucky Star,” or “Borderline.”

Blonde Ambition won the prestigious Black List award, which is Hollywood’s annual breakdown of the best unproduced screenplays. Previous Black List scripts include Spotlight, The Revenant, Argo, and American Hustle, all of which went on to win Best Picture at their respective Academy Awards.

Via Rolling Stone