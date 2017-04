Looks like Kylie is moving on! The star was recently spotted with rapper Travis Scott getting cozy at a Houston Rockets game. But that’s not their only sighting. They were also spotted at Coachella weekend one holding hands. While there is no confirmation they’re official or anything, you can bet dating rumors have been swirling. See below for yourself!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were spotted getting cozy at Houston Rockets game: https://t.co/OLLm7L2mWk pic.twitter.com/ue3TnuICUj — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 26, 2017