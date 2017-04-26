Couple Travels 4,000 Miles To Tie The Knot Inside SPAM Museum

Your definition of a dream wedding may not necessarily match those of another couple. Keep that in mind when you see that Mark Benson and Anne Mousley traveled over 4,000 miles from the UK to Austin, Minnesota to hold their wedding inside the SPAM Museum located there.

Benson even legally changed his name to Mark “I LOVE SPAM” Benson in honor of his undying love for the product. Benson’s father and grandfather both worked for the Spam manufacturer in Liverpool, and he called this wedding a “dream come true.” In a statement, Benson said, “Marrying Anne was amazing alone, and the icing on the cake was getting to say our vows at a place dedicated to the brand that I love and holds so much nostalgia for me.”

The wedding was accompanied by exhibits that showcased the company’s mark on pop culture, and also included a Spam-themed wedding cake, blue and yellow bouquets, a nod to the band’s official colors, and “SPAMatizers” snacks.

What to serve during a wedding at the @spammuseum? @spambrand Musubi seemed like a good choice. #spamwedding #justmarried A post shared by SPAMMuseum (@spammuseum) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Via ABC News