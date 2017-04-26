Doritos Bags Will Now Play Music From The “Guardians Of The Galaxy 2” Soundtrack

You’ve probably seen advertisements for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 plastered EVERYWHERE, from billboards and posters, to even the grocery store. Doritos has been pushing the film hard, and their latest method of promoting the film involves their delicious chips, and a pair of your headphones.

Users can now plug their headphones into a 3.5mm jack located right on the bag and listen to music from the film’s soundtrack. Your iPod broke? No problem. Just listen to your snacks.

.@jennymkaplan listening to a bag of Doritos in the name of food journalism pic.twitter.com/30xvZWSeH5 — Nick Turner (@SFNick) April 25, 2017

The controls on the cassette player on the bag actually work, and you can actually charge your bag again for repeated listening! We live in a world now where you at any point, you can simultaneously be charging your book, cigarette, and now snack bag.

The first Guardians soundtrack was highly regarded, and the second was created in the same vein, with artists such as Electric Light Orchestra, Fleetwood Mac, and Cheap Trick.

The hits keep coming. Check out the set list for "Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2"! #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/VZmS2ridni — GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) April 20, 2017

Via Pitchfork