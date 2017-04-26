Ed Sheeran Spends Time with Terminally Ill 6-Year-Old Fan

By Robyn Collins

One of Ed Sheeran’s biggest littlest fans got to meet the star backstage at a recent concert in Manchester, U.K.

Six-year-old Ollie Carroll suffers from Batten disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive neurological problems. Ollie cannot longer speak, walk, or see, but he loves listening to Ed’s music. According to his mom, it’s gotten him through tough times at the hospital, and he lights up whenever his parents play it for him, MTV reports.

His family started a social media campaign for Ollie to meet Ed, and the singer got the message.

Sheeran invited the whole family backstage last weekend (April 22), including Ollie’s younger sister Amelia, who has also been diagnosed with Batten disease.

“As soon as Ed walked into the room and spoke, Ollie’s eyes lit up and a smile spread across his face,” Ollie’s mother Lucy said. “This image was priceless.”

The singer gave the little boy cuddles and talked to Ollie’s parents about the disease, which has no cure or treatment. They gave him a red “Ollie’s Army” armband, and he even wore it on stage that night.

“I was in absolute floods of tears,” Lucy said. “It was just amazing to know that our little boy, Ed had him on his wrist and he was playing the songs that he loved. It was like Ollie was up there with him.”